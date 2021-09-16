Ed Sheeran says US award shows are 'filled' with 'Hatred'

 
Ed Sheeran has shared his thought on the US award shows, saying that the atmosphere at them 'uncomfortable' compared to British ones.

The singer, in an interview on Audacy's The Julia Show, said: "The room is filled with resentment and hatred toward everyone else and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere." 

The Shivers singer added: "All the artists are sweet people, but they're like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it's one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye."

Sheeran did, however, clarify that the atmosphere he was referring to was not specific to the MTV Video Music Awards — which took place on Sunday.

"It's nothing to do with MTV or the award show, it's at all the other awards shows [too]; Billboards, GRAMMYs… AMAs," he said. "It's just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don't like that."

He also added that this isn't something he's ever experienced back home.

"In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it's just sort of a good night out," the "Bad Habits" singer said.

"People get the same feeling as me at those award shows," he said. "I've spoken to people and they're like, 'I just felt really depressed afterward.' The atmosphere is just not nice… It's a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don't like it."

Sheeran performed his newest single "Shivers" at the VMAs on Sunday. This was his first performance at the award show since 2017 when he performed a medley of his smash hit "Shape of You" with Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3."

