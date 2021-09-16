Hiba Bukhari relishes success in the small screen, expresses gratitude

It is no secret that Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari has won hearts with her work in television and in turn she expressed gratitude to her followers for supporting her work.

Hiba, who is nominated for Best Female Actor – Viewer's Choice at the Lux Style Awards for her performance in Geo Entertainment's drama serial Deewangi, opened up about her success in the industry in a talk show.

The actress expressed her delight over the major nomination and said: "Mashaallah, Alhamdulillah, all my dramas gets a lot of ratings regardless if it is aired at 9 pm."

She added, "I do not remember a single drama of mine which did not get a positive response."

