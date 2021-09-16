Pak vs NZ: Pakistan to play 'aggressive' cricket, says Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photo: file

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam Thursday said that his team will play "positive and aggressive" cricket during the series against Kiwis.

Virtually addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi today, Babar Azam said that they have decided to add three spinners to the team in view of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Talking about his squad, the skipper said that Abdullah Shafique is a stylish player, adding that improvement has been observed in his performance. The captain hoped that Shafique will become the best batsman in the team.

He maintained that the openers are giving their best performance.

Replying to a question, the skipper said that he did not think that the PCB chief was not supporting him or the team. "It did not seem that PCB Chairman Ramiz wanted to change the skipper," said Babar Azam. He maintained that it takes some time to adopt a new strategy.

What would be Pakistan’s strategy for 1st ODI?

At least two wrist-spinners from Pakistan’s side will be seen bowling against New Zealand in the opening One-Day International scheduled to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, The News reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 12-player squad for the first ODI against the Black Caps.

Apart from vice-captain Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood have been included in the probables’ list for the match.

At least one more wrist-spinner apart from Shadab will be seen in action on Friday. However, one cannot even rule out the inclusion of all the three wrist-spinners in the series opener but that largely depends on the condition of the wicket in the day-night match.