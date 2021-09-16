 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

'In England, our award shows are like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or lose,' he said

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran spilled the beans on what he thinks US award shows are like.

The Perfect singer said he does not like the fact that the award shows in the country have a negative atmosphere.

Expressing displeasure  on such events, Sheeran said, "The room is filled with resentment and hatred toward everyone else and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere."

"All the artists are sweet people, but they're like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it's one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye," he added.

Speaking on Audacy's The Julia Show, Sheeran revealed after the VMAs that British award shows are much more homely.

"In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it's just sort of a good night out," the Bad Habits singer said.

"People get the same feeling as me at those award shows," Sheeran continued. "I've spoken to people and they're like, 'I just felt really depressed afterward.' The atmosphere is just not nice… It's a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don't like it."

