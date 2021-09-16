 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in critical condition

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal has been hospitalised in a critical condition in the US, days after the death of his daughter Sarah Talat.

The actor who had moved to Dallas along with his family was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated following his daughter's death earlier this month.

The actor's daughter Somi Hussain said that Talat Iqbal is unconscious and the next 36 hours are critical for him. 

She said a pill got stuck in Iqbal's throat, adding that her father did not contract coronavirus. 

Talat Iqbal played key roles in several PTV dramas in 70s and 80s.

He also starred in several Pakistani films during his long career.

