Thursday Sep 16 2021
Malala praises Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Malala Yousafzai on Thursday praised Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and Amnesty International for writing "Know Your Rights". 

Sharing a picture with the actress, Malala wrote, "I'm proud of my friend Angelina Jolie and Amnesty for writing "Know Your Rights", a book to give children the knowledge they need to stand up to injustice in their own lives and around the world."

In her message to the children and young people the Nobel laureate said, "You have rights that are equal in status to that of any adult. No one has the right to harm you, to silence you, to tell you what to think or believe, to treat you as if you don’t matter, or to prevent you from participating fully in society."

