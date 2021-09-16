 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
Shaheen Afridi to now represent Pakistan wearing Shahid Afridi's jersey

Shaheen Shah Afridi wears the number 10 jersey. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi
  • "This is more than a shirt number," Shaheen Afridi says.
  • "It represents honesty, integrity, and immense love for Pakistan."
  • Jersey will have Shahid Afridi's number 10; earlier, the pacer had the number 40 on his jersey.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will now represent Pakistan wearing cricketing legend Shahid Afridi's number 10 jersey, the pacer announced Thursday, ahead of the New Zealand ODI series.

Shaheen, taking to Twitter, said: "This is more than a shirt number. It represents honesty, integrity, and immense love for Pakistan."

"I am humbled and honored that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt #10 of Lala @SAfridiOfficial. Nothing but Pakistan," the fast bowler said.

Earlier, Shaheen had the number 40 on his jersey.

The 21-year-old pacer has established himself as a leading bowler of Pakistan's pace attack since his debut in 2018. In his 77 internationals so far, he has already picked up 161 wickets at an average of 25.47.

