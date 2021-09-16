 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Nas X credits Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat for his burgeoning music career

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Lil Nas X credits Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat for his burgeoning music career

Lil Nas X’s fans have two pop queens to thank for his burgeoning career.

Speaking with Zan Lowe, ahead of the release of his debut album Montero, the singer said that Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus were two of the biggest influencers during the start of his career.

"Miley is just the sweetest person ever and I feel like she's one of those people that don't even realize how impactful and how much of a legend they already are," he told the Apple Music host. 

"And what they have done and what they're doing right now, even to this day. And I really admire her and her ability to constantly change herself."

Speaking about Doja, the Call Me By Your Name hit maker said that he got inspired to do better on stage performances because of her.  

"She is one of my biggest inspirations right now. It first starts with just watching the VMAs last year, seeing her out there looking like a [expletive] star," he explained, referring to her Say So performance at last year's VMAs. 

"It literally made me start going to the gym. Because I was like, 'I want to get in shape because I want to start doing crazier, better performances.'

"And I just want to be in shape in general. And just her music, she's diverse, her videos, and her personality is really colorful and pop,

"She's funny. She's a fun person. She takes things seriously, but doesn't take things seriously. You know what I mean? She takes what she does seriously.

"You can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does, but she's not going around like, 'I am the best. I am the queen of everything,'And rightfully so, she could say that."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides
Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists

Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust
Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps
Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match
Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos

Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos
Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week
Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Latest

view all