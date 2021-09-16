Lil Nas X credits Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat for his burgeoning music career

Lil Nas X’s fans have two pop queens to thank for his burgeoning career.

Speaking with Zan Lowe, ahead of the release of his debut album Montero, the singer said that Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus were two of the biggest influencers during the start of his career.

"Miley is just the sweetest person ever and I feel like she's one of those people that don't even realize how impactful and how much of a legend they already are," he told the Apple Music host.

"And what they have done and what they're doing right now, even to this day. And I really admire her and her ability to constantly change herself."

Speaking about Doja, the Call Me By Your Name hit maker said that he got inspired to do better on stage performances because of her.

"She is one of my biggest inspirations right now. It first starts with just watching the VMAs last year, seeing her out there looking like a [expletive] star," he explained, referring to her Say So performance at last year's VMAs.

"It literally made me start going to the gym. Because I was like, 'I want to get in shape because I want to start doing crazier, better performances.'

"And I just want to be in shape in general. And just her music, she's diverse, her videos, and her personality is really colorful and pop,

"She's funny. She's a fun person. She takes things seriously, but doesn't take things seriously. You know what I mean? She takes what she does seriously.

"You can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does, but she's not going around like, 'I am the best. I am the queen of everything,'And rightfully so, she could say that."