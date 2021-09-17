Standoff between Hafeez and PCB resolved

Allrounder Mohammad Hafeez. File photo

The standoff between the PCB and allrounder Hafeez has been resolved.

Hafeez will not conduct any press conference against the board as he shared a post on social media about forgiveness.

The cricketer got offended after the board officials asked him to reach home by September 12 after granting him an NOC to play in the CPL till September 18.

The possibility of a major dispute evolving between national cricketer Mohammad Hafeez and the Pakistan Cricket Board has been ruled out. The 40-year-old allrounder won't be holding a press conference against the board anymore as he hinted at "forgiving" PCB in a social media post.

According to sources, Hafeez has not made any statement in the media so far as the issues between him and the PCB officials have been resolved.



The former test captain gave a message through a post on social media that states, "Forgive the people so that Allah will forgive you."

Muhammad Hafeez was displeased with the attitude of the top officials of the board as the PCB first granted him an NOC till September 18 to play the Caribbean Premier League. But later, PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan and Director International Zakir Khan suddenly asked him to reach back home by September 12.



On the contrary, the PCB allowed Imad Wasim to stay till the CPL final on September 17. The officials gave a September 16 deadline to Hafeez for the New Zealand series and a September 17 deadline to Imad, sources said.



Hafeez is part of the Pakistan T20 squad for the series against New Zealand. He will report at a private hotel for the series starting from September 25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.