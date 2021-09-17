Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Duke of Edinburgh's will is to remain undisclosed for at least 90 years to protect the 'dignity of Queen'

Prince Philip's will shall be kept a secret, with all of its contents hidden from the public eye, London judge Sir Andrew McFarlane ruled on Thursday.



The president of the Family Division of the High Court made the order stating the Duke of Edinburgh's will is to remain undisclosed for at least 90 years to protect the 'dignity of Queen Elizabeth' and other members of the royal family.

As reported by BBC, McFarlane, who is unaware of what the will contains except for when it was drawn up and the identity of its appointed executor, ruled that a private process can be held after the 90-year period to determine if the documents should be unsealed.



"I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills," McFarlane said in a written judgment, according to the publication.

"There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family," the ruling further added.

McFarlane said he had a hearing with lawyers representing the late Duke of Edinburgh's estate and attorney general in private this July because it would have attracted "very significant publicity and conjecture" that would "defeat the purpose of the application."

"I accepted the submission that, whilst there may be public curiosity as to the private arrangements that a member of the royal family may choose to make in their will, there is no true public interest in the public knowing this wholly private information," he said, according to the BBC.

It is royal tradition for wills of senior royals to be kept a secret, the Associated Press said.