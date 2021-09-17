 
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares a heartfelt birthday note for husband Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note for husband Nick Jonas as she surprised him on his 29th birthday on Thursday.

Priyanka flew to US from UK to celebrate his special day together.

The Bajirao Mastani actor turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared a loved-up photo with a heartfelt birthday note for the husband.

She said “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.”

The Find You singer also took to Instagram and shared the same PDA-filled photo with Priyanka, which seemed to be from his birthday party in Pennsylvania.

He wrote in the caption “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone.”

Fans and fellow celebrities also wished Nick Jonas a very happy birthday.

