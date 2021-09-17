 
entertainment
Friday Sep 17 2021
Queen video-called Harry on birthday, said she's proud of his latest feat

Friday Sep 17, 2021

The monarch video-called Harry on Zoom and wished him profusely

Queen Elizabeth was a proud grandmother who could not help but gush over Prince Harry on his 37th birthday.

As revealed by an insider, the monarch video-called Harry on Zoom and wished him profusely.

Not only this, the Queen also said she is proud of him and Meghan Markle for being a part of Time's 100 Most Influential People list.

“[The Queen] told him that she is proud of him and [Meghan Markle] for making it on the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People,” the insider said.

“She hasn’t got hold of a copy yet but saw it on the news. She got to see Lilibet and Archie on the call too, which she was super happy about," the source added.

Apart from the video call, the royal family's official Twitter account also extended warm wishes to the Duke of Sussex on his birthday.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s account and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account shared similar well-wishes.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

They currently reside in a mansion in Montecito, California with Archie and daughter, Lilibet.

