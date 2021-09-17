Wendy Williams rushed to hospital for 'psychiatric' help

Wendy Williams was reportedly rushed to the hospital for mental health reasons.

The television personality’s staff are said to be “freaking out” as The Wendy Williams Show premier faced additional delay after her hospitalisation.

Earlier this week, an ambulance was seen outside Wendy’s New York City apartment.

A NYPD spokesperson subsequently said: “There was a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital.”

A source told The Sun: "The staff has been back for weeks now anticipating to have the show return at the end of the month.

"Now with it pushed back, staff is freaking out and becoming increasingly concerned and it doesn’t help that information isn’t being shared internally.

"Everyone is finding out what is happening in the news like everyone else."

The news comes after it was announced that she had tested positive for a “breakthrough case” of Covid-19.

As a result, Williams is further delaying the return of her talk show.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement began.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th.”

Earlier, Williams said she is taking a sabbatical from work owing to health complications and cancelled all public appearances.