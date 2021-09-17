 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Hiba Anjum

Priyanka Chopra shares emotional birthday note for Nick Jonas

HAHiba Anjum

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares emotional birthday note for Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra shares emotional birthday note for Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently penned an emotional note in honour of her husband Nick Jonas on the event of his birthday festivities.

Chopra shared an emotional birthday wish for her husband Nick Jonas and even added a peek into all the décor she had set in place for “the love of my life.”

There was also a caption to go alongside the note and it read “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.”

Check it out below:

The 29-year-old even re-shared the same photo for his own Instagram and captioned it with a short but sweet note outlining his utter surprise and elation over Priyanka’s surprise. 


