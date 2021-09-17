Elon Musk, Grimes leave The Big Apple after Met Gala

 
Elon Musk and wife Grimes were spotted leaving New York City on Wednesday, two days after attending the Met Gala.

According to Page Six, the duo left The Big Apple after hosting a star-studded party inviting guests including Lil Nas X, Leo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, and Scooter Braun.

Leaving Manhattan Hotel, both Musk and Grimes were photographed in casual attire and face masks.

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed first child X Æ A-12 in 2020. Sources reveal that their son had not accompanied them on the trip.

