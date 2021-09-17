 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Mohammad Amir says this act will 'bite' New Zealand in future after Kiwis abandon Pakistan tour

Pakistani fast bowler Muhammad Amir. — Twitter/File
  • Fast bowler says Pakistanis might forgive New Zealand "because we are a loving nation". 
  • Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says "Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series.
  • New Zealand cricket team cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the PCB of a "security alert". 

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir — in his reaction to the news of New Zealand cancelling the most awaited One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan — said this act will “bite you [New Zealand] in future”.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the star cricketer wrote: “[Hi New Zealand] might we as a Pakistani will forgive [you] because we are a loving nation but this act will bite [you] in future for sure.”

Amir is not the only cricketer who lashed out at the New Zealand Cricket for cancelling the Pakistan cricket tour despite security assurances from Pakistan’s side.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi called out the New Zealand Cricket, saying that on a “HOAX threat, you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?” 

Sharing their disappointment, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had said: “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan cricket fans.”


