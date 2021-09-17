 
Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source

Insiders recently stepped forward with news regarding Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s divorce proceedings.

The news has been brought forward by an insider close to People magazine and according to their findings Cuoco “is doing fine” at the moment.

They were also quoted saying, “She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It's basically a [matter of] growing apart and each pursuing separate interests.”

The insider also added, “She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work. Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn't work if you rarely see the other one.”

