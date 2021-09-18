Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor Swift sent fans wild as she released new version of her hit single “Wildest Dreams”.

The music sensation's surprise release comes after the original version had gone viral on TikTok.

Sharing the surprise news, Swift tweeted: “Hi! Saw you guys got “Wildest Dreams” trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version.”

The singing icon has been re-recording all of her old music following the controversial sale of her master recordings to Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, who later sold them to Shamrock Holdings.

Taylor Swift’s first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), was released in April with a number of added bonus tracks.