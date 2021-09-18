 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles remembers his final conversation with Prince Philip

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Prince Charles is opening up about the final chat he had with his late father Prince Philip before his death in April this year.

The Prince of Wales revealed, in a new BBC documentary, that he discussed the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday plans with him, shortly before he died in April.

“We’re talking about your birthday,” said Charles in the documentary titled, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

“Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?” Philip had told Charles, to which he responded: “I knew you’d say that!”

Philip, Britain’s longest-serving royal consort passed away the very next morning at the age of 99.

Upon his death, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement, reading: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

More From Entertainment:

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch
Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video
Royals fearful Prince Harry’s $20 million memoir needs to ‘deliver enough’

Royals fearful Prince Harry’s $20 million memoir needs to ‘deliver enough’
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage
HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up

HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up
Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director
Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Latest

view all