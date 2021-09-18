Prince Charles remembers his final conversation with Prince Philip

Prince Charles is opening up about the final chat he had with his late father Prince Philip before his death in April this year.



The Prince of Wales revealed, in a new BBC documentary, that he discussed the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday plans with him, shortly before he died in April.

“We’re talking about your birthday,” said Charles in the documentary titled, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

“Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?” Philip had told Charles, to which he responded: “I knew you’d say that!”

Philip, Britain’s longest-serving royal consort passed away the very next morning at the age of 99.

Upon his death, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement, reading: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”