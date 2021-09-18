Priyanka Chopra apologizes for involvement in CBS show trivializing activism

Priyanka Chopra issued a statement where she admitted that she was “moved” by the criticism

Actor Priyanka Chopra is sorry about being associated with the highly contentious new show, called The Activist.

The Baywatch star issued a statement where she admitted that she was “moved” by the criticism that was pouring in for the show.

"The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you,” she said.

"The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate,” she added.

Global Citizen, CBS and LiveNation -- producers of the show -- issued an apology as well, following the outrage.

"Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community -- we got it wrong,” their statement read.

"It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to realize change and elevate the incredible activists dedicating their lives to progress all around the world,” they added.

Earlier, CBS executives described the show as "groundbreaking" and said it hoped it would inspire viewers.

But the backlash was swift, with social media users accusing the show of trivializing such causes at a time when in many countries activists are being jailed or otherwise repressed in their bid to stand up for human rights.

"Couldn't they just give the money it's going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a 'prize...?' People are dying," tweeted actress and feminist activist Jameela Jamil.

"Fighting for issues is tough enough without having to dance and sing for a bunch of millionaires while they decide who's worthy of their crumbs," wrote Nabilah Islam, an American activist and former Democratic congressional candidate in Georgia, on Twitter.