Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Hollywood star Emma Corrin is sharing details about how she quietly revealed her nonbinary identity earlier this year in July. 

The 25-year-old actor shared, in  a chat with The New York Times, about how their role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s hit series The Crown, made them realise what their true gender identity was.

"She was so openhearted to everything and explored so much. I feel like Diana helped me explore so many depths of myself and really do a big internal discovery of what I was feeling about everything because she was a very complex person,” said Corrin while talking about the late Princess of Wales.

In an interview with ITV News earlier, Corrin had spoken about her queer journey, saying: "It's taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet.”

