Bollywood
Saturday Sep 18 2021
Shilpa Shetty addresses ‘new endings’ amid husband Raj Kundra’s court proceedings

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Shilpa Shetty’s newest social media upload has caused a large number of speculations regarding the possible end of her marriage to Raj Kundra following his alleged involvement in a porn case.

The post was shared to Instagram Stories and included a snap from a book headlined ‘New Endings’ and also read, “We can spend a lot of time analysing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt."

It also read, "If only we’d been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyse it.”

“But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us.”

“We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be.”

