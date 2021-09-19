 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Reuters

French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

By
Reuters

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance
French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

PARIS: Slackliner Nathan Paulin drew applause from a watching crowd in Paris as he completed a 600-metre crossing on Saturday from the Eiffel Tower to the other side of the river Seine.

Paulin, 27, moved along the slackline suspended 70 metres above the ground, at one point sitting and lying on the rope before arriving at the Chaillot Theatre at the end of the half hour performance.

"It's really beautiful starting from the Eiffel Tower," he said. "During the performance, I really didn't feel it, I really didn't have a fear of heights."

Paulin said Saturday's feat followed four years of practice, not to mention overcoming his childhood fear of heights.

In 2019, the Frenchman conducted a 150-metre-high, 510-metre-long slackline walk between two skyscrapers at Paris' La Defense business district.

More From Entertainment:

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire
John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attend Battle of Britain anniversary service

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attend Battle of Britain anniversary service
Gwen Stefani thanks Blake Shelton for ‘letting me ride your coattails’ to Nashville

Gwen Stefani thanks Blake Shelton for ‘letting me ride your coattails’ to Nashville
Royals, underdogs, friends and Baby Yoda - it's time for the Emmys

Royals, underdogs, friends and Baby Yoda - it's time for the Emmys
G-Eazy drops new track ‘Breakdown’ with Demi Lovato

G-Eazy drops new track ‘Breakdown’ with Demi Lovato
Jana Kramer addresses desire to ‘not stay open’ in future relationships

Jana Kramer addresses desire to ‘not stay open’ in future relationships
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release soulful MV performance of ‘Love for Sale’

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release soulful MV performance of ‘Love for Sale’
Dwayne Johnson daughter reacts hilariously to ‘Black Adam’ sneak peek

Dwayne Johnson daughter reacts hilariously to ‘Black Adam’ sneak peek
Phoebe Dynevor almost quit acting before breakthrough ‘Bridgerton’ role

Phoebe Dynevor almost quit acting before breakthrough ‘Bridgerton’ role
Hailey Baldwin claps back at fans accusing Justin Bieber of ‘mistreating’ her

Hailey Baldwin claps back at fans accusing Justin Bieber of ‘mistreating’ her
Halima Aden reinvents modest fashion: ‘don´t change yourself, change the game´

Halima Aden reinvents modest fashion: ‘don´t change yourself, change the game´

Latest

view all