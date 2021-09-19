'No threat today?': Mohammad Hafeez trolls New Zealand cricket team

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez speaks to Geo News. Photo: File

Mohammad Hafeez did not hold back in his criticism of New Zealand's cricketing authorities on Saturday as the Kiwis flew out of Pakistan citing "security alert" a day earlier.

In a sarcastic tweet, the veteran Pakistani all-rounder thanked Pakistan's security forces for ensuring the Kiwis reached the airport "safe and sound".

"Thanks to the security of the Pakistan forces [who made] arrangements [for] @BLACKCAPS to reach [the] airport safe and sound. Wonder same route and same security, but no threat today???" he tweeted, sharing a picture of the New Zealand cricket team and staff at the Islamabad airport, heading out of the country.



Moments before the ODI series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board on Friday backed out of the much-awaited tour, citing a security alert from their government. The Pakistani authorities assured the team of complete security but they insisted on calling off the series.

The PCB had said that New Zealand Cricket's decision to pull their players from the series was a "unilateral" decision taken by the Kiwis without consulting the PCB.

'NZ will hear us at ICC'

New Zealand will hear Pakistan at the International Cricket Council (ICC), the country's cricket board chief Ramiz Raja said Friday after the Kiwis cancelled their tour citing a "security alert".

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said.

Terming the quick developments as a "crazy day", the PCB chairman had said he felt sorry for the fans and the players, as the tour would have been the first after Raja took over the board's reigns.

"Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!!" the PCB chairman said, lashing out at New Zealand Cricket.