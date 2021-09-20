Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Experts point out the one royal skill Prince Philip possessed that Prince Harry ‘adores’ to this day.

This claim’s been made by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond and during her interview with BBC Breakfast, she was quoted saying, “Prince Philip was a man they would go to with their problems. He was a sounding board.”

“As Prince Harry says in the documentary, he was a fantastic listener but he didn't probe. He didn't interrogate you, he let you find your own space to air your problems and let you work your way through your problems.”

“He was a facilitator in that. I don't think he would've probed deeply in the turmoil of war.”

“He was a military man, he knew, he fought and seen action in the Second World War.”