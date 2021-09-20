 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report
Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Experts point out the one royal skill Prince Philip possessed that Prince Harry ‘adores’ to this day.

This claim’s been made by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond and during her interview with BBC Breakfast, she was quoted saying, “Prince Philip was a man they would go to with their problems. He was a sounding board.”

“As Prince Harry says in the documentary, he was a fantastic listener but he didn't probe. He didn't interrogate you, he let you find your own space to air your problems and let you work your way through your problems.”

“He was a facilitator in that. I don't think he would've probed deeply in the turmoil of war.”

“He was a military man, he knew, he fought and seen action in the Second World War.”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline
Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy
Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes

Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes
Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees

Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears
New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire
John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

Latest

view all