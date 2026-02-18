‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer debuts with plot twists and shocking cameos

A new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian & Grogu, has lifted the curtain on new adventures between the honourable Din Djarin and Baby Yoda.

Adapted from The Mandalorian, the Disney+ TV series starring Pedro Pascal, the film will be released in cinemas on May 22.

The trailer left longtime fans of the story shocked with Pascal’s unmasked appearance in some of the clips, with his warrior hero character known for keeping his face concealed behind a metallic helmet for most of his television screen time.

Moreover, an alien features what sounded like the voice of filmmaker Martin Scorsese, a speculation which was later confirmed by USA Today.

“The legendary filmmaker’s involvement in the movie had not previously been announced,” the outlet further announced.

It is also worth noting that The Mandalorian show creator, Jon Favreau, has acted in Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Actress Sigourney Weaver makes her Star Wars debut in the newly released trailer as well, cautioning the film’s masked protagonist, “This isn’t about revenge. It’s about preventing another war.”

While The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Hutt, the son of famous Star Wars alien, Jabba the Hutt.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will mark the first cinematic release for a Star Wars film since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was largely panned by critics and public alike.

According to IMDb, the film’s synopsis states: “Once a lone bounty hunter, Mandalorian Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu embark on an exciting new Star Wars adventure.”