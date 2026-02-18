Zendaya reveals what Tom Holland told her about Robert Pattinson

Zendaya has revealed that her first impression of Robert Pattinson did not quite match what her fiancé, Tom Holland, had been telling her about him.

The actress opened up about the mix-up while interviewing Pattinson for a new cover story with Interview, as the pair discussed working together on their upcoming film The Drama.

Zendaya, 29, admitted she initially found Pattinson, 39, reserved and hard to read when they first met through mutual friends.

She explained that he came across as quiet and calm, which led her to see him as mysterious. That impression shifted after she spoke to Tom Holland, who had a very different take on his longtime friend.

According to Zendaya, Holland described Pattinson as someone who is “super fun and always laughing and joking,” leaving her surprised that she had not seen that side of him yet.

Pattinson joked that he wished he could maintain the mysterious image, saying that staying quiet often makes people think he is intimidating, even though he cannot keep it up for long.

Zendaya teased back that he managed it for a while, at least until they began working closely together.

The two actors are set to appear alongside each other in three films this year: The Drama, Dune: Part Three, and The Odyssey, the latter of which also stars Holland.

Zendaya and Holland got engaged in January 2025, four years after confirming their relationship.

Holland and Pattinson are close friends, having previously starred together in The Devil All the Time.

When asked about his own first impression of Zendaya, Pattinson hesitated before offering praise, saying, “Do you know how people always ask, ‘Do you feel a responsibility to be an example to your fans?’ I think you’re a good example to the youth.”

In The Drama, Zendaya and Pattinson play an engaged couple whose wedding plans unravel after a shocking revelation.

While Zendaya is no stranger to major releases, she admitted she would happily skip the promotional side of filmmaking if she could, saying she wishes audiences could just see a film without the heavy press cycle.

Pattinson agreed, adding that he often struggles to clearly explain his creative intentions.

The Drama is set to be released in cinemas on 3 April.