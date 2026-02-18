Cardi B shares another plan to go under the needle

Cardi B has revealed she is planning to go under the needle again once her current tour wraps, admitting she no longer likes the size of her back and wants it reduced further.

The 33-year-old rapper made the candid confession backstage during her Little Miss Drama Tour at the Kia Forum in California on 17 February.

Speaking to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Cardi made it clear that her next move is already decided.

“After this tour, I'm taking some out,” she said.

“After this tour, I don't wanna hear nobody for three months. I'm going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up, nothing. I'm taking this a-s out!”

While she continues to perform energetically on stage, Cardi has been increasingly open about reassessing her past cosmetic choices.

The rapper, who shares a newborn baby boy with Stefon Diggs and is also mum to Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 17 months, with estranged husband Offset, has never hidden her history with body modification.

In September 2024, she revealed that she had surgically removed around 95 per cent of her injections, explaining that the process takes multiple procedures.

“I got some more [expletive] injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your [them] removed,” she said at the time during an Instagram Live, adding that doctors also addressed areas affected by fibrosis.

Cardi has previously spoken about receiving illegal injections in 2014 and has since warned younger fans against making the same decision.

“All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny,” she said. “And you be like, ‘OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my a-s,’ so you resort to a-s shots, DON'T!”

Despite already undergoing a reduction, Cardi admitted that making her butt any smaller would require major surgery and months of recovery.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast last September, she explained just how serious the procedure would be.

“I look at myself in the mirror and it's like, I really wouldn't change a thing,” she said. “Maybe I would like my b--t to be smaller, but it's, like I said, really hard for my butt to get smaller.”

She added, “I already did a reduction. For me to reduce my b--t, I literally have to sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top and be on bed rest for like three months.

So, I'm not going to put myself in that position again because you don't like my body. I learned to live with it.”

Now, however, Cardi says the timing finally feels right to make another change, and she plans to do it on her own terms, once the tour is over.