Victoria Jones, daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, cause of death revealed

Tommy Lee Jones’s daughter Victoria Jones passed away on January 1

Geo News Digital Desk
February 18, 2026

The circumstances of death have been revealed for the passing of Victoria Jones, the only daughter of acting legend Tommy Lee Jones.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in San Francisco, California, Victoria died due to “toxic effects of cocaine,” while the death has been ruled as an “accident”.

Her family had previously released a statement on January 2, a day after her passing, to say, “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

The late actress was discovered dead at the Fairmont San Francisco when the San Francisco Police and San Francisco Fire Department had responded to a medical emergency alert on January 1, around 2:52 a.m. local time, reported People.

The publication had further obtained a dispatch audio at the time which revealed that the authorities had called to report “code 3 for the overdose, color change”. The deceased had also been arrested twice prior to her death, with one of the pick ups being related to drug possession.

Victoria Jones passed away at the age of 34, while she is also survived by an elder brother, 43-year-old Austin Jones.

Tommy Lee Jones shares his two children with ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

