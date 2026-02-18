Timothée Chalamet pokes fun at former co-star Robert Pattinson with new look

Timothée Chalamet apparently attempted to reignite the age-old debate about Team Edward vs. Team Jacob in his latest snap.

The American-French actor shared a new mirror selfie to his Instagram stories dressed in a Twilight: Eclipse t-shirt which featured Jacob Black, the character played by Taylor Lautner in the popular fantasy film series.

For die-hard fans of the franchise, appropriately known as Twihards, the clothing choice would be all the confirmation about where one stands on the Edward vs. Jacob front. In the Twilight fandom, it is a fact beyond argument that owning any merchandise featuring either of the characters bounds one to that side of the debate.

Which is why Chalamet’s choice stands out even more, since he has even worked with Pattinson in The King, a Netflix film from 2019.

Presented without comment, the 30-year-old star’s playful mocking at his former co-star could very well be renewed banter between the two as he is set to reunite with the British actor in Dune: Part Three.

While it was revealed earlier this year that the Twilight alum also made an uncredited cameo in Chalamet’s latest film, Marty Supreme.

Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson in ‘The King’; Source: Gold Derby

The third installment in the Denis Villeneuve-directed franchise will be released later this year, December 18.

Also starring Zendaya, Pattinson is expected to play Scytale in the film, a complex character from its literary source material written by Frank Herbert.

The character is supposed to be a major antagonist in the story moving forward, which will make the upcoming film the second time Robert Pattinson will play one against Timothée Chalamet’s protagonist after their earlier collaboration. Chalamet played King Henry V in The King, while Pattinson appeared as the opposed Dauphin in the film.