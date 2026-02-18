Zendaya, Robert Pattinson twin in floral dresses for bold photoshoot

Is that really Robert Pattinson? Blink twice.

The 39-year-old actor ditched brooding heartthrob energy for something far more chaotic in a new cover story for Interview – and yes, it it involves a blond curly wig, smeared red lipstick and an ivory lace camisole.

Across from him? None other than Zendaya, equally transformed in pig tails, porcelain makeup and exaggerated rouge.

Shot by Nadia Lee Cohen and styled by Law Roach alongside editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, the spread leans deliciously absurd.

In one image, the former Twilight star deadpans at the camera while Zendaya clings to him mid-air. In another, the pair swap power dynamics in tailored suits. It’s theatrical, a little unhinged – and impossible to scroll past.

Fashion-wise? Pattinson rocks head-to-toe Valentino in one shot, cigarette in hand. Zendaya stuns in lace from Chloe, serving gothic doll energy. There are floral dresses, bare feet and one very committed straddle.

The duo is promoting three films: The Drama releasing on April 6, Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey — the latter also starring Zendaya’s fiancé, Tom Holland.

