 
Geo News

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson twin in floral dresses for bold photoshoot

Inside Robert Pattinson, Zendaya' most unhinged photoshoot

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 18, 2026

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson twin in floral dresses for bold photoshoot
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson twin in floral dresses for bold photoshoot

Is that really Robert Pattinson? Blink twice.

The 39-year-old actor ditched brooding heartthrob energy for something far more chaotic in a new cover story for Interview – and yes, it it involves a blond curly wig, smeared red lipstick and an ivory lace camisole.

Across from him? None other than Zendaya, equally transformed in pig tails, porcelain makeup and exaggerated rouge.

Shot by Nadia Lee Cohen and styled by Law Roach alongside editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, the spread leans deliciously absurd.

In one image, the former Twilight star deadpans at the camera while Zendaya clings to him mid-air. In another, the pair swap power dynamics in tailored suits. It’s theatrical, a little unhinged – and impossible to scroll past.

Fashion-wise? Pattinson rocks head-to-toe Valentino in one shot, cigarette in hand. Zendaya stuns in lace from Chloe, serving gothic doll energy. There are floral dresses, bare feet and one very committed straddle.

The duo is promoting three films: The Drama releasing on April 6, Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey — the latter also starring Zendaya’s fiancé, Tom Holland.

Inside the spread, the duo push the envelope further – coordinating suits in one frame, floral dresses in another, and a dramatic lace look from Chloe that channels gothic romance.

Timothée Chalamet pokes fun at former co-star Robert Pattinson with new look
Timothée Chalamet pokes fun at former co-star Robert Pattinson with new look
‘Mandalorian and Grogu' trailer debuts with plot twists and shocking cameos
‘Mandalorian and Grogu' trailer debuts with plot twists and shocking cameos
Zendaya yearns for a private life amid fame
Zendaya yearns for a private life amid fame
Shia LaBeouf's wife Mia Goth leaves actor amid Mardi Gras arrest
Shia LaBeouf's wife Mia Goth leaves actor amid Mardi Gras arrest
Cardi B shares another plan to go under the needle
Cardi B shares another plan to go under the needle
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson discuss new 'Harry Potter'
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson discuss new 'Harry Potter'
Bunnie XO details discovering Jelly Roll's affair in new memoir
Bunnie XO details discovering Jelly Roll's affair in new memoir
Zendaya reveals what Tom Holland told her about Robert Pattinson
Zendaya reveals what Tom Holland told her about Robert Pattinson