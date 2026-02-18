Bunnie XO details discovering Jelly Roll's affair in new memoir

The couple marked their nine-year anniversary last year

Bunnie Xo is opening up about the darkest chapter of her marriage to Jelly Roll.

In her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, the podcaster, 44, reveals she contemplated suicide in 2018 after discovering the country star, 41, was having an affair just two years after tying the knot — a betrayal that nearly ended both her marriage and her life.

After an explosive fight, Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, moved out of their Nashville home with his daughter, Bailee. Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, grew increasingly suspicious.

Despite his denials, she later learned “he had his ex-fling waiting for him in a hotel down the street.” When a friend confirmed the affair, the weight of it all crushed her.

“That night I contemplated taking my life,” she revealed. “The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all.” She recalled staring at a bottle of pills and wondering, “Would J even care if I was dead?” Ultimately, she stopped herself.

The road back wasn’t easy. “I’m not going to pretend that we just went back to normal. We absolutely did not,” she admitted, adding, “It would take years to actually feel like this man loved me — that I wasn’t disposable.”

Last year, the couple marked nine years of marriage.