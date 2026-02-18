 
Shia LaBeouf back on Mardi Gras parade route hours after arrest

Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth quietly split nearly a year ago

Geo News Digital Desk
February 18, 2026

Shia LaBeouf wasted no time returning to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebrations after being released from jail Tuesday morning.

The 39-year-old actor was arrested in the predawn hours on two counts of simple battery following a brawl outside a local bar, but by afternoon he was spotted blending back into the crowd.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed LaBeouf shirtless, bruised and pinned to the ground by several men before being punched in the face.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, though details of what sparked the confrontation remain unclear.

After his release, as per the video accessed by Daily Mail, LaBeouf ripped off a wristband, jogged away from paparazzi and walked two miles back to the parade route.

The Transformers actor stopped at VooDoo Mart to buy a fresh shirt and sunglasses.

Later, he was photographed drinking beer and taking selfies with fans, seemingly unfazed by the morning’s chaos.

Shia LaBeouf’s marital woes and battle with addiction

LaBeouf has been candid about his battles with addiction, previously claiming sobriety in 2022.

However, witnesses described him as inebriated during the Mardi Gras festivities.

His personal life has also shifted.

Reportedly, he quietly split from wife Mia Goth nearly a year ago, and relocated to New Orleans to be closer to family.

