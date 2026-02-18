Shia LaBeouf’s wife Mia Goth leaves actor amid Mardi Gras arrest

Shia LaBeouf is facing the fallout from his recent Mardi Gras arrest without his wife by his side, as new reports claim he and Mia Goth quietly split nearly a year ago.

According to multiple outlets, Shia LaBeouf, 39, and Mia Goth, 32, ended their relationship sometime last year.

It is not yet clear whether the couple have officially filed for divorce. Following the breakup, LaBeouf reportedly relocated to New Orleans to be closer to family.

News of the split surfaced just hours after LaBeouf was arrested in the city early Tuesday morning.

The actor was allegedly involved in a physical altercation shortly after midnight during Mardi Gras celebrations, with paramedics called to the scene.

He is now facing two counts of simple battery and is due to appear at a pre-trial hearing on 19 March.

Video footage published by TMZ shows a shirtless LaBeouf speaking to someone in the French Quarter before later being seen standing in the open boot of a police car.

In further images, he is pictured talking to EMS paramedics with a white shirt placed over his head, before being taken away in an ambulance. An eyewitness claimed he had been escorted out of a bar before the alleged fight began.

The latest incident comes after years of personal and legal struggles that played out alongside his on-again, off-again relationship with Goth.

The pair first met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol II in 2012 and began dating soon after.

Now, as LaBeouf faces fresh legal trouble in New Orleans, reports suggest the couple’s long and turbulent relationship has once again come to an end, leaving the actor to confront the consequences on his own.