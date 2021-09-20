Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’

Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is completely ‘safe’

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle shared a video of her 11,000 km solo tour across Pakistan to tell the world that Pakistan is completely a 'safe' country after the New Zealand cricket team cancelled its tour over a "security alert".

Rosie Gabrielle, who recently accepted Islam and tied the knot to Pakistani travel vlogger Adeel Amer, also said that she felt safe in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, Rosie shared a video montage based on her solo 11,000 km trip to Pakistan, saying, “I FELT SAFE IN PAKISTAN.”



She further said, “I didn’t know if it was possible, the logistics behind it, or knew anything about the country. But my heart was calling me. I knew Pakistan had a negative perception in the media, but as a seasoned traveler, I also knew- NOT to believe everything you hear. Because who wants to hear “good news”? It doesn’t sell.”

The vlogger added, “Not one western news channel shared my incredible story of my experience across Pakistan, yet they don’t hesitate to share false propaganda, because fear & drama is what makes headlines. It’s what gives people power & control."

“I decided to prove everyone wrong, not only for the sake of Pakistan & the people, but for all of humanity. To show them the HUMAN side of the reality. The kindness, generosity, hospitality & LOVE that I received from each & every person.”

“I was determined (despite my ill health) to reach all corners of the country, documenting in raw detail my experience as a “vulnerable” solo female. Never in my wildest dreams had I anticipated what would come.”

“After 11,000 km SOLO, not only did I experience unbelievable kindness from every stranger I met, felt completely SAFE, experienced the riches & diversity of incredible cultures, & witnessed some of the most stunning landscapes that left me speechless.

“BUT what I discovered was far more profound then all of this.

“I found MY SELF. I was reflected God’s beauty in every single experience. The 99 names of His Mercy shone bright, illuminating my path home."

“Every person I met, every experience I had, was a part of the treasure map guiding me to the gold.



“And in that treasure box, I found PEACE, LOVE, I found my HOME. Not only did I fall in love with a country, but I found my LOVE in this country, & chose to call it my actual home. Currently nestled deep in the mountains of Gilgit Balitistan with my loving husband @adeelamer & two dogs."

She went on to say, “I wish THIS is the story the west would share, I wish the world could open their hearts and see. That media & news will ONLY serve you negativity, they will never show you the light of Divinity.

“Re-sharing this video for those who still question what is it really like in Pakistan.... a reminder to look beyond what the media try’s to sell you.”