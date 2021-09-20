 
Monday Sep 20 2021
Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert

Olivia Rodrigo’s set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas saw a bit of a scuffle.

In a viral TikTok video, two concertgoers were seen engaging in a heated argument only to break out in a series of punches.

Their fight, which was accompanied by the singer’s Drivers License in the background, was eventually broken up by some attendees.

"Bro we were just tryna enjoy olivia rodrigo," wrote TikTok user @fww.shelli, who originally posted the clip.

However the singer seemed to be unaware of the violent moment as she blissfully told the audience: "You guys are just like the best crowd ever. This is amazing."

Meanwhile social media users were quick to weigh in their opinion on the matter.

“How does one even start a fight at a [expletive] OLIVIA RODRIGO concert,” one pondered, while another asked, "do you know how angry you have to be to fight at an olivia rodrigo concert?"

A third person wrote, "The fact that a fight even broke out for an artist like Olivia Rodrigo is baffling me LMAOOO."

