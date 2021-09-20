PCB releases schedule for National T20 matches

A picture from last year's National T20 Cup. —Twitter: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday issued the schedule for the National T20 2021-22 matches that are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 13.

As per the schedule, the 18 Rawalpindi-leg matches, which were earlier planned for Multan, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium till October 3, while Gaddafi Stadium will remain the venue of the remaining 15 matches that will commence on October 6.

Related items Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi among elite Pakistani cricketers to play in National T20 Cup

Both semi-finals will be played on October 12 with the first match to commence at 3pm and the second match to begin at 7:30pm.



These matches will start at 3pm and the second match to begin at 7:30pm, respectively.

The schedule for the matches is as follows:

23 Sep - Balochistan-Northern; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab

24 Sep - Sindh-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Central Punjab

25 Sep - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab; Sindh-Northern

26 Sep - Balochistan-Southern Punjab; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab

29-Sep - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Southern Punjab

30 Sep - Northern-Central Punjab; Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 Oct - Balochistan-Southern Punjab; Northern-Sindh

2 Oct - Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Sindh-Central Punjab

3 Oct - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern; Southern Punjab- Central Punjab

6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern

7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh

9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab

10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab

11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 Oct - No 1 team vs No 4 team; No 2 team vs No 3 team

13 Oct – Final