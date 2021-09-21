Gal Gadot gives villainous impression in Ben Affleck's Batman mask

Charming star Gal Gadot paid a tribute to the Caped Crusader as she shared a hilarious video of her trying on his mask in honor of Batman Day.



Gal was spotted on the set of the 2017 film Justice League wearing Ben Affleck's iconic black mask, giving a villainous impression.

The 36-year-old actress said: 'It's not that bad, or my head is not that big.' She was paying homage to Caped Crusader.

It took two men to place the mask on Gal's head as she sat on a case wearing her Wonder Woman costume.

Crew members got a kick out of her, with nearly everyone giggling at the sight of the slender actress wearing the massive mask.