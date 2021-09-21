 
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning for secret getaway after having 'busy fall'

The couple wants to spend some private time with each other, after months of work 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to go on a holiday together very soon after being occupied with work.

The couple wants to spend some private time with each other, said an insider close to them.

Although the two "have months of work coming up," Affleck and Lopez "plan on spending the holidays together."

"They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids," the source told PEOPLE. "She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

The insider added, "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

Last week, a separate source revealed Affleck and JLo are "very grateful for their fun summer" together.

"It's all about work for the next few months," the source said. "Ben will head to Texas next week. Jennifer starts filming in Canada in October." 

