Britney Spears makes Instagram return after brief hiatus: 'Couldn't stay away'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced they are engaged last Monday

Britney Spears is back on Instagram after deactivating her account some time back.



The pop icon, who said she has been taking a short hiatus from social media after engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari, said she could not stay away from her fans for too long.

Spears took to Instagram and, captioned two selfies of herself on Monday, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s–t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!”

She added, “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already."

The Toxic singer, who wore her hair in a shorter cut with red streaks in her engagement announcement video, also addressed her different hairstyle, saying, “Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip-in extensions."

Earlier while announcing her break from social media, Spears took to Twitter to reveal, "Don't worry folks...just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon," she wrote.



