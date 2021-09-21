Babar Azam 'disappointed yet again' after ECB cancels Pakistan tour

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/File

"Disappointed, yet again," says Babar Azam on ECB's decision to cancel its tour to Pakistan.

"We will not only survive but thrive as well. InshaaAllah," says skipper.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar said ECB's decision to cancel its tour to Pakistan was a "writing on the wall".

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday said Pakistan has always tried to accommodate the interests of the game, "however others don't".

The skipper wrote on Twitter: "Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't."

The tweet comes after the England Cricket Board (ECB) decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

The star cricketer assured his followers: "We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time."

"We will not only survive but thrive as well. InshaaAllah," he added.

Earlier, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had said the England Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to cancel its tour to Pakistan was a "writing on the wall", as he lashed out at them for hurting Pakistan's chances to revive international cricket in the country after over a decade.

"They are all colluders. It was expected that if New Zealand decides to call tour off, England will follow suit," the fast bowler told Geo News.

"The decision was predetermined as England, Australia, and New Zealand had mutually consulted over it. They wanted to build a narrative against Pakistan and they successfully did that," Akhtar had said.

As for "hesitatingly cancelling" the tour, they should first come here and carry out their assessment of the situation and see how things are in Pakistan, Akhtar said.