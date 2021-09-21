 
Ben Affleck 'in awe' of the kind of impact Jennifer Lopez has on the world

The actor said he admires how Jennier Lopez has impacted the lives of many across the globe

Ben Affleck heaped praises on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, saying he is proud of the many lives she has touched.

The Batman actor, in a new interview with AdWeek, said he is in awe of the kind of effect Lopez has on different people in the world.

Talking about the songstress's accolades, Affleck gushed, “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."

He went on to say he admires how Lopez has impacted the lives of many, particularly those who come from different backgrounds and cultural upbringings.

“At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people,” the Oscar-winning star noted, giving kudos to his longtime love, 52, after their reconciliation in April.

“Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country,” he said. “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

