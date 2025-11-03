Britney Spears makes shocking move after worrying posts

Britney Spears deactivates Instagram amid dispute over Kevin Federline's memoir

Britney Spears has made a surprising move.

The Toxic singer deactivated her Instagram account. This move comes amid her ongoing public dispute over ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir.

The social media handle was seemingly deactivated on November 2, 2025, as it no longer appears and shows a message that her "profile may have been removed."

Notably, Spears have been posing dancing videos recently with her comments turned off. She also posted cryptic captions about her kids, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20.

On the other hand, the video posted on October 7, showed the singer with bruises on her arms and bandage around her hands, as per People Magazine.

However, Spears explained that she had fallen down stairs, writing, "My boys had to leave and go back to Maui."

"This is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!" she added about her dancing clips.

Noting, "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible. It snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god."

In Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew, he made some shocking claims about heir relationship and their sons.

Moreover, Spears called out Federline for "constantly gaslighting" her in a post on X (Formerly Twitter). She also defended her relationship with their sons Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20.