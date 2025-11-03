Diplo makes unexpected claim about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Diplo makes shocking admission about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Diplo says he dated both Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The DJ, 46, made the explosive claim during an appearance on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast while discussing Perry, 41, with whom he was briefly linked to in 2014.

“And now Katy Perry is dating Justin,” Diplo said, adding, “Pretty fire.”

When host Nayeema Raza began to say she knew “so many people who kind of—,” Diplo interrupted: “Dated Katy Perry, like me?” He then doubled down, saying, “I did.”

“I meant Trudeau,” Raza replied, to which Diplo quipped, “I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one though. I’m not into politicians.”

The podcast later clarified that Diplo was joking.

When Raza admitted she found Trudeau attractive, Diplo agreed, adding, “He is kind of hot.”

Diplo's comments come shortly after Perry seemingly confirmed her rumoured romance with Trudeau during her concert in Prague on Thursday.

Perry, who recently ended her long-term relationship with Orlando Bloom, was first spotted with Trudeau dining in Montreal in July. The two appeared to confirm their relationship when they celebrated her 41st birthday together in Paris last month.

Perry and Bloom share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy, while Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, separated in 2023. The former couple share three children, including 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace Margaret.