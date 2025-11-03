 
Geo News

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt plan next steps amid pregnancy: Source

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first baby

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 03, 2025

Photo: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt planning engagement after baby birth: Source
Photo: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt planning engagement after baby birth: Source

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are excitedly preparing for the arrival of their first child, a “winter baby.” 

According to Us Weekly, the couple, who confirmed their pregnancy in July, are in “full prep mode,” a source told the outlet. 

Advertisement

They further added that the pair has been “setting up the nursery, taking classes together, and doing all the little things to get ready.”

The pregnancy has brought the pair, who went public earlier this year, closer than ever.

“It has been an exciting time for them, and they are doing really well as a couple,” said the insider. 

“They’ve talked about getting engaged but aren’t rushing it. It’s not their priority right now — they’re focused on being loving parents.”

The source added that Pete, 31, has been “very supportive and loving,” making sure Elsie, 29, feels cared for throughout the pregnancy.

“He’s been there every step of the way,” the insider said. 

“They’re both just thrilled for what’s ahead.”

Advertisement
Pete Davidson 'overjoyed' to be a dad after tragic past loss: Source
Pete Davidson 'overjoyed' to be a dad after tragic past loss: Source
Ana de Armas put the breaks on Tom Cruise relationship due to intensity: Source
Ana de Armas put the breaks on Tom Cruise relationship due to intensity: Source
Lily James unveils rare reason why watching 'Alien' gives her chills
Lily James unveils rare reason why watching 'Alien' gives her chills
Rosie Perez unveils rare change in career direction
Rosie Perez unveils rare change in career direction
Keanu Reeves reveals the rare times he'll watch his own movies
Keanu Reeves reveals the rare times he'll watch his own movies
Sydney Sweeney to ex-Jonathan Davino: 'Leave me alone'
Sydney Sweeney to ex-Jonathan Davino: 'Leave me alone'
Kristen Bell says infidelity isn't a dealbreaker in marriage to Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell says infidelity isn't a dealbreaker in marriage to Dax Shepard
Pete Davidson draws similarities between himself and Eddie Murphy
Pete Davidson draws similarities between himself and Eddie Murphy