Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt plan next steps amid pregnancy: Source

Photo: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt planning engagement after baby birth: Source

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are excitedly preparing for the arrival of their first child, a “winter baby.”

According to Us Weekly, the couple, who confirmed their pregnancy in July, are in “full prep mode,” a source told the outlet.

They further added that the pair has been “setting up the nursery, taking classes together, and doing all the little things to get ready.”

The pregnancy has brought the pair, who went public earlier this year, closer than ever.

“It has been an exciting time for them, and they are doing really well as a couple,” said the insider.

“They’ve talked about getting engaged but aren’t rushing it. It’s not their priority right now — they’re focused on being loving parents.”

The source added that Pete, 31, has been “very supportive and loving,” making sure Elsie, 29, feels cared for throughout the pregnancy.

“He’s been there every step of the way,” the insider said.

“They’re both just thrilled for what’s ahead.”