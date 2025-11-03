Ego Nwodim talks about life after leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

Ego Nwodim reveals life is 'great' after 'SNL' exit

Ego Nwodim has opened up about her life following the exit from the Saturday Night Live.

The SNL alum told People Magazine during her conversation at the Women's Wear Daily (WWD) Honors Gala in New York City that her life has been "really great."

On October 28, 2025, Ego shared, "I've been getting to work on projects of my own and collaborate with new people. It's been wonderful being at SNL for as long as I was able to be there. But now I'm getting to do things outside of there."

The comedian left the Saturday Night Life show ahead of the current 51st season.

Ego went on to share, "So I have a show at Lincoln Center coming up, which is very exciting. I'm going to do a little bit of a workshopping of a one-woman show. I can't tell you the other stuff because I'm realizing I almost spilled tea. Good tea. But I'll let the other press tell you soon enough when it drops."

Additionally, Ego also talked about her friendship with her former SNL castmate Heidi Gardner, saying, "I feel like one of the most fortunate people on the planet ever."

"Everyone needs a friend like Heidi Gardner. So I just feel very grateful. I'm so grateful for our time together at SNL and I'm so grateful that time together afforded me a friend like her. Feels really, really special. Like added bonus," Ego Nwodim added.