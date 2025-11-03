Jennifer Aniston breaks the internet as she confirms romance with Jim Curtis

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston finally confirms romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston, famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, is officially dating Jim Curtis.

After fans had long suspected the romance, Aniston confirmed that she has found love again.

On Sunday, The Morning Show star went Instagram official with her Hollywood hypnotist.

Taking to her official handle, Aniston posted a photo of herself hugging Curtis from behind, both smiling.

The Friends alum set internet abuzz by simply writing in the caption, "Happy birthday my love Cherished."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with one writing, "This version of you is my fav! Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen!"

Another added, "Couldn’t be happier for you two. My heart is exploding."

"OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG FINALLY!!!!!! We have been waiting for this moment for a long time!!!" the third comment read.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis sparked dating rumours after first being spotted together in Mallorca Spain over Fourth of July weekend. Since then, the couple have been spotted together on several occasions.