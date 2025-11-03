Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas remained friends post split: Source

Photo: Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas parted ways on amicable terms: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly gone their separate ways, but there is no bad blood between them.

A source told Us Weekly that the pair decided to part amicably after their relationship moved quickly amid packed work schedules.

In addition to her romance with Cruise, 63, the Ballerina actress has been “busy” with a new project, according to the outlet.

“They want to remain friends, but she needed to take a step back,” an insider said.

The two reportedly shared “undeniable chemistry” while preparing for their supernatural thriller Deeper, which is now on hold.

“They spent every day together training for the intense underwater sequences,” the source explained.

“It started as a deep professional respect — then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana.”

The insider added, “On a personal level, she enjoyed his company, and he was fun to be with."

"One of the things that attracted her most to him was how supportive he was of everything she wanted to do,” the tipster concluded.