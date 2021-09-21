LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari quizzes fans on her debut drama

Actress Hiba Bukhari tested her fans' knowledge and asked them the name of her first drama.

Taking to Instagram the star, who is nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 for her performance in Geo Entertainment's drama serial Deewangi, asked her fans on social media for the name of her first drama.

Hiba Bukhari shared a gorgeous photo of herself and wrote, "Who can name my first ever drama serial?"

To those who are unaware Hiba made her acting debut in 2015 with Geo Entertainment's drama Teri Meri Jodi.



It is pertinent to mention that the star is nominated in the category for Best TV Serial for the LSA 2021.

She has been nominated alongside her costar Danish Taimoor for Best Male Actor.

