entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of misusing his celebrity status during court case

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were awarded joint custody of their children back in June
Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is alleging her ex-husband Brad Pitt of misusing his A-list status to for special treatment in their court case. 

The Salt actor's allegations come in light of Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to disqualify the judge who was previously overseeing the ex-couple’s custody fight.

Page Six cited court papers in which Jolie’s legal team claimed: “This sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this Court’s limited review resources are for.”

“There is nothing to see or review here. There is no issue meeting this Court’s rigorous standards for, or worthy of, review,” they added.

The exes were awarded joint custody of their children back in June.

Only a month later, however, Jolie had a major win as her legal team convinced a California appeals court that Judge John Ouderkirk, who was overseeing the case, should be dismissed on the grounds of Pitt’s lawyers not disclosing that they had previous dealings with him.

Pitt’s team has now filed to launch an appeal against the decision. However, Jolie’s filing reiterated that the decision to dismiss Ouderkirk was unanimous.

“There is no serious question that a privately compensated judge who, without full disclosure, has secured a favorable repeat customer relationship with one litigant’s counsel must be disqualified,” the filing stated. 

Horse show to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to make their first trip together since Lilibet's birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to New York to push for vaccine equity

Tom Hanks announces launch of museum for films in Los Angeles

Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure

Piers Morgan to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in next adventure?

Brad Pitt launches new battle against Angelina Jolie, files lawsuit about French vineyard

Prince Harry sheds light on grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's relationship

Britney Spears' surprise documentary coming to Netflix

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods reveals reason behind his absence from social media

R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims

